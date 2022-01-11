Illinois launches ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the rapid spread and recent virus surge of COVID-19, the State of Illinois is launching a vaccine awareness campaign to help Illinoisans who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Health experts continue to advise individuals to get the initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine to keep hospitals from being inundated with severe cases of infection due to the virus.

“We are on the eve of the third year of this pandemic, but we have the tools to get through this, and I encourage everyone on the fence to get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Reaching out to a relative, a coworker or a neighbor who is hesitant about getting the vaccine with kindness and compassion will help keep us all safe. Where we go next as a state is a matter of all of us pitching in. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted, and do their part.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says that a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine strategy is critical to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unvaccinated but positive patients are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

“We understand there are still people who have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, and I urge them to talk with a health care provider as well as others who have been vaccinated,” says IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Safe and effective vaccines have been used for more than a year now, longer if you include the clinical trials, and they have good safety and effectiveness records. People receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing significantly reduced rates of hospitalization and death. They are recommended for everyone 5 years and older.”

The initial rollout of the campaign will feature the following videos:

The ‘On the Fence’ campaign is part of the state’s larger ‘All in Illinois’ effort, backed by doctors and public health experts, encouraging Illinoisans to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Vaccination remains key to ending this pandemic. To find COVID-19 vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

