GOP gubernatorial candidate Schimpf names running mate

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WGEM) - Republican Candidate Paul Schimpf announced McHenry County board member Carolyn Schofield joined his team for the 2022 ticket.

In addition to the McHenry County board, Schofield has other county- and city-level experience. She was a member of the Crystal Lake City Council, and is a member of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. She and Waterloo native Schimpf share a background in engineering. Schofield has worked as a loss control engineer specializing in commercial fire prevention.

As a typically overlooked position, Schofield and Schimpf hope to make the lieutenant governor more actively involved in Illinois politics.

“(Schimpf) didn’t want a lieutenant governor that was going to do nothing and sit on the sidelines,” Schofield said. “He wanted somebody that was engaged in the process and somebody that could be a part of those decisions.”

The Illinois governor’s race is ramping up in terms of candidates, as well as spending. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already spent millions on campaign advertisements, according to the Illinois State board of elections. Despite not having as much money available, Schimpf said he is still confident.

“It’s true, we don’t have the money that other people do,” Schimpf said. “I am the only Republican in this race who has won an election against a Democrat when I was outspent.”

Schimpf was challenged by Sheila Simon for the 58th District Senate seat in 2016 and won.

Schimpf said he and Schofield will base their campaign on parental rights, community safety and to “restore trust” with statewide government. He said he supports parents making decisions on their child’s health and “maturation” into adulthood. He also said the campaign “unequivocally” supports police, and that the current uptick in crime needs to be addressed.

“As a former prosecutor, I can say it is unacceptable the level of violence in Illinois right now,” Schimpf said.

The announcement kicked off a three-day campaign tour through Illinois, making stops in Rockford, Fairview Heights and Marion. The pair will also stop in Schimpf’s hometown of Waterloo, Ill.

Schimpf is the second Republican candidate to announce his potential lieutenant governor, one month after downstate Senator Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) chose former conservative talk show host Stephanie Trussell as his running mate.

