Fourth sub-zero temperatures of 2022 on tap overnight, warming begins Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The work week’s off to a quiet, but frigid start in the Stateline. Temperatures Monday failed to get out of the mid teens area wide, falling 15° to 20° below the seasonal normal of 29°.

Clear skies and lighter winds will combine forces to send temperatures cool very quickly overnight. Eventually, temperatures head down to -5° in Rockford, and likely colder in some of the outlying locales. Even though winds are not expected to be nearly as much of a factor as in the past, there will be just enough of a breeze to send wind chill values down close to -10° by the time we head out to school or work Tuesday morning.

Temperatures and wind chills are both expected to dip well below zero into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fortunately, once we get out of Tuesday morning, there’s no threat for sub-zero temperatures for the foreseeable future. A significant warming trend is to get underway Tuesday, thanks to full sunshine that’s expected to dominate, as well as a pronounced shift to a southerly wind that’s expected to take place. With those breezes becoming more and more of a factor as we proceed through time Tuesday, temperatures will surge into the lower and middle 30s Tuesday.

Bright sunshine, southerly winds are to send temperatures up into the 30s Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and it’s not entirely out of the question that a few snow flurries may get squeezed out of the clouds Wednesday, especially north of the Wisconsin border.

A few snow flurries are possible early in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate most, if not all of the day Wednesday, though temperatures are likely to continue their warming trend on the heels of southwesterly winds. Should any sunshine peek through the clouds, a run toward 40° is not to be ruled out.

We'll head back into the 30s Tuesday, and will likely stay there through at least Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or flurries are possible Wednesday, and clouds are expected to be dominant. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention then turns to a feature that’s becoming more widely advertised by a series of computer forecast models late in the week. A storm system’s looking increasingly likely to bring snow back to the Stateline, perhaps enough to shovel.

The early read is that snow’s likely to arrive either Friday afternoon or Friday evening, with the mid to late afternoon hours the favored time of arrival based on current projections. Once the snow begins it’s fair to assume several hours of snow would follow. Most projections show snow exiting the area fairly quickly on Saturday, so it won’t impact the entirety of the weekend, rather just a small chunk.

Models are beginning to converge on a notion that snow's likely to arrive in the Stateline Friday and Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It appears as though this storm system may bring us enough snow to shovel, but it's far too premature to speculate on just how much could come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s far too early to speculate how much snow could come from this system. Those details aren’t to be ironed out until much later this week. That said, it’s a system that is worthy our attention, and close monitoring of the situation is promised in the coming days.

