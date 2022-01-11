Dixon Rep. Tom Demmer announces run for state treasurer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois House Deputy Republican Leader Tom Demmer has announced he will challenge state Treasurer Michael Frerichs in the the 2022 election, citing what he says is overspending and taxation by the the Democrat.

Demmer has been a member of the General Assembly since 2013. Additionally, he is the director of strategic planning at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, Ill.. Prior to that, he served on the Lee County Board.

Demmer accused incumbent Frerichs and the General Assembly of allowing tax increases and spending that have caused families to leave Illinois.

“I’ve seen too many friends and neighbors leave for better opportunities and lower taxes in other states,” Demmer said in a statement. “And when Illinois families leave, it’s our communities that pay the price, as corruption and bloated government drain taxpayer dollars away from schools, public safety, and community services.”

He also accused Frerichs of spending his 15-year career in Springfield supporting tax increases, including the failed 2020 Fair Tax amendment proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Frerichs has been treasurer since 2015. From 2007 to his election as treasurer, he was a Democratic representative for the 52nd district covering the Urbana-Champaign area.

Frerichs released a statement of his own following Demmer’s announcement. He argues Demmer would “prioritize the interests of Wall Street” and that “he does not have the backbone to stand up to special interests.”

“Tom Demmer opposed every reform I have championed as treasurer, even when other Republicans are on our side,” Frerichs said, referring to legislation that required life insurances companies to pay unclaimed life insurance benefits and policies.

The treasurer position in Illinois government handles the state’s finances in conjunction with the comptroller’s office. While the comptroller focuses on paying bills, the treasurer’s office invests state money.

