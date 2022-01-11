Concentric looks to fill over 25 full-time jobs, all skill levels

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It seems like every business is hiring these days and job seekers are being selective about the work they take. Global manufacturing jobs with full-time hours and competitive benefits are the cream of the crop for workers looking to find their place in today’s job market.

Concentric, 2222 15th Street, Rockford, will host a hiring event on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“At Concentric, we take great pride in our over 90-year history,” says Concentric General Manager George Darmos. “Our stability and continued growth contribute to our great work environment. We take great pride in our employees and their contribution to our success and global reputation for impeccable product quality. We are excited to partner with workplace to fill these positions.”

The UK based manufacturing company has more than 25 job openings at its Rockford location, with openings ranging from entry-level assembly to skilled machining. Positions are available on all shifts and provide competitive pay and a strong benefit package.

“In the midst of these uncertain times, Concentric offers an excellent opportunity for individuals in our region,” says workplace Founder and President LoRayne Logan. “The company has a strong reputation and provides a good culture in a clean, climate-controlled environment.”

All jobs promoted at the hiring event are full-time, direct hire positions for qualified individuals. For more information, call (815) 961-0300.

