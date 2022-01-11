Blustery Tuesday ahead with several snow chances heading into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The colder conditions will be coming to a brief end over the course of the day Tuesday as it’ll feature a slight warm-up. However, don’t get your hopes up for it feeling too warm because it will also be quite windy. The widespread sunshine will also be temporary as more clouds will arrive towards Wednesday along with a few chances of snow before the week is done.

High temperatures Tuesday will likely reach 32 degrees or a tad higher. If it gets above that number, it will do so for the first time this year. While we’ll have the sunshine all-day, you will still want to bundle up because those southerly winds will be gusting 30-35 miles per hour at their peak Tuesday afternoon. This will make it still feel like temperatures, at best are in the 20s in the afternoon and evening.

Today will feature a slight warmup but it won't really feel that way with gusty south winds leading to a raw feel to the day (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clouds will be on the rise overnight into Wednesday ahead of a clipper system that has a chance of bringing precipitation to the Stateline. A quick-moving line will come through giving us a slight chance to see some mixed precipitation Wednesday late morning through the afternoon hours. It’s possible we could get some freezing rain first but anything that falls, for the most part, will likely be a rain/snow mix. We`ll keep an eye on this system since there`s at least some potential for a light coating of snow, or slick travel if the wintry mix scenario pans out, especially if precipitation gets going early enough on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Wednesday look to be in the mid-to-upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies for a majority of the day.

A slight chance exists for some snow breaking out across parts of northern Illinois by Wednesday morning and afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then a cold front moves through the Stateline Thursday morning bringing a wind shift from the northwest and some slightly cooler air with it. Another clipper may bring a chance for light snow Thursday morning although still, nothing is 100 percent set in stone for that. There are plenty of disagreements with temperatures and our computer forecast models at this time. With the slight chance for snow Thursday, it’s possible some locales could see a light coating of snow. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

Another disturbance Thursday morning could result in a light coating of snow in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Towards the end of the week, temperatures will trend slightly lower back towards normal with highs near 30 degrees. With the northwesterly winds that will continue into Friday, that will bring another clipper system for the Stateline on Friday. We’re still thinking that snow is likely for Friday night but the exact track and exact timing of the snow’s arrival is still up in the air. At this point, it appears there will be snow sometime Friday afternoon into Saturday morning somewhere in the region, but the exact location and timing remain pretty uncertain at this time.

A chance for some accumulating snow exists Friday night into Saturday morning with much more fine-tuning that needs to occur first. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

