Aerospace expects to add more than 60 jobs for new electric power generation system project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the U.S. Air Force’s ongoing modernization efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying into the 2050s, Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace to upgrade the aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).

Aerospace expects to bring more than 60 jobs to support the B-52 EPGS program, which will house at its Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence in Rockford. The new system will support more sustainable operation, while also paving the way for future platform upgrades. The new EPGS will improve the B-52′s current 70-year-old system, with that needs less power from the engine to run. This adds to the Air Force’s goal of improving fuel efficiency for the B-52 along with decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to the EPGS, Collins will also provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52. The company currently supplies several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with the Air Force and Boeing to explore how it can support continued B-52 modernization efforts, including communications and avionics upgrades.

“Collins Aerospace is a leading provider of electric power systems for military platforms and the supplier of choice for virtually all U.S. Air Force aircraft,” says Stan Kottke, vice president, Electric Power Systems for Collins Aerospace. “Our new EPGS for the B-52 will leverage proven commercial technology to support greener aircraft operation while also paving the way for future platform enhancements that will extend the operational service life of the Stratofortress for decades to come.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.