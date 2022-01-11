Advertisement

Aerospace expects to add more than 60 jobs for new electric power generation system project

The company currently supplies several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with...
The company currently supplies several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with the Air Force and the plane’s manufacturer to explore how it can support continued B-52 modernization efforts, including communications and avionics upgrades.(Collins Aerospace)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the U.S. Air Force’s ongoing modernization efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying into the 2050s, Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace to upgrade the aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).

Aerospace expects to bring more than 60 jobs to support the B-52 EPGS program, which will house at its Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence in Rockford. The new system will support more sustainable operation, while also paving the way for future platform upgrades. The new EPGS will improve the B-52′s current 70-year-old system, with that needs less power from the engine to run. This adds to the Air Force’s goal of improving fuel efficiency for the B-52 along with decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to the EPGS, Collins will also provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52. The company currently supplies several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with the Air Force and Boeing to explore how it can support continued B-52 modernization efforts, including communications and avionics upgrades.

“Collins Aerospace is a leading provider of electric power systems for military platforms and the supplier of choice for virtually all U.S. Air Force aircraft,” says Stan Kottke, vice president, Electric Power Systems for Collins Aerospace. “Our new EPGS for the B-52 will leverage proven commercial technology to support greener aircraft operation while also paving the way for future platform enhancements that will extend the operational service life of the Stratofortress for decades to come.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
Winnebago County Public Health Director, Dr. Sandra Martell was joined by Rockford Police Chief...
COVID positivity rates are the highest ever, 2 ICU beds left in the city of Rockford
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun
Remote learning on Jan. 10 for Hononegah High School
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

State Representative Tony McCombie officially launched her re-election bid for the Illinois...
State Representative Tony McCombie launches re-election bid for Illinois House
ICU beds full, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support
Concentric, a leading global pump manufacturer, is hosting a hiring event Thursday, January 13,...
Concentric looks to fill over 25 full-time jobs, all skill levels
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead