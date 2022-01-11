Advertisement

$500,000 in damages at DeKalb apartment fire

(Phil Anderson)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six units are uninhabitable after an early morning fire in a DeKalb apartment building.

The DeKalb Fire Department was dispatched to West Ridge Apartments in the 900 block of Ridge Drive at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, for reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke and flames pushing from third-floor windows and the roof. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

Initial reports say the fire accidently started in the living room of apartment A6 in building 10. It took area fire departments 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Fire, smoke, and water damage extended to five neighboring apartments, making them uninhabitable. The investigation by DeKalb Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is ongoing.

The Red Cross is assisting with arrangements for the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
Winnebago County Public Health Director, Dr. Sandra Martell was joined by Rockford Police Chief...
COVID positivity rates are the highest ever, 2 ICU beds left in the city of Rockford
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun
Remote learning on Jan. 10 for Hononegah High School
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
The company currently supplies several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with...
Aerospace expects to add more than 60 jobs for new electric power generation system project
State Representative Tony McCombie officially launched her re-election bid for the Illinois...
State Representative Tony McCombie launches re-election bid for Illinois House
ICU beds full, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support