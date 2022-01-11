$500,000 in damages at DeKalb apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six units are uninhabitable after an early morning fire in a DeKalb apartment building.

The DeKalb Fire Department was dispatched to West Ridge Apartments in the 900 block of Ridge Drive at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, for reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene they saw smoke and flames pushing from third-floor windows and the roof. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

Initial reports say the fire accidently started in the living room of apartment A6 in building 10. It took area fire departments 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Fire, smoke, and water damage extended to five neighboring apartments, making them uninhabitable. The investigation by DeKalb Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is ongoing.

The Red Cross is assisting with arrangements for the displaced residents.

