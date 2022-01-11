Advertisement

25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and grooming on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in jail Tuesday after a child grooming investigation.

Adrian Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and grooming.

The Rockford Police Department received a report of the crime on Monday, December 27, 2021 and began an investigation with their Sensitive Crime’s Unit.

Camacho is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

