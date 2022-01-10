Subzero wind chills to start the work week before turning warmer by midweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our current snowpack throughout the Stateline has a solid coating of ice from the freezing drizzle/rain we saw on Saturday. Then a cold front moved through and plummeted our temperatures. This trend will continue through Tuesday morning before we’ll finally see some relief in the temperature department by the middle of the week.

Our high for Monday of 14 degrees was set in the morning and our temperatures will continue to go down through the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest will pick up and gust up to 20 miles per hour at times. This means that wind chills will quickly get below zero by midday Monday and get as low as -10 to -15 degrees later Monday and early Tuesday. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll need to head outside but at least we’ll have lots of sunshine!

We'll have northwest winds Monday that will drop temperatures keeping up quite chilly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Cold temperatures today into Tuesday morning with sub-zero wind chills. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday morning will start off on a quiet but once again a rather chilly note before the improvements begin. Wind chills below zero Tuesday morning will slowly get better as the day goes on because we’ll have southerly winds. Those winds will stick around through the end of the work week and will help aid in getting our temperatures higher.

Widespread sunshine is forecast on Tuesday with southerly winds that will aid in warming our temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By Tuesday late afternoon and into the evening, temperatures will get above freezing for the first time of 2022. Our highest temperatures have only been 32 degrees on January 5, 8 and 9. The above freezing temperatures will last through the end of the work week with highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday likely approaching the upper 30s. This will help melt the ice and melt some of the snow on the ground. It will also mark a good time to perhaps take down those Christmas decorations on your home or even go sledding. Plus, getting your car washed may not be a bad idea either.

By midweek, the Stateline will have high temperatures approaching the mid-to-upper 30s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By midweek, the Stateline will have high temperatures approaching the mid-to-upper 30s to borderline 40° (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll remain dry through Friday when our next cold front comes knocking. This system is expected towards the weekend with exact timing and potential impacts of this system still a challenge. But one thing for near certain is that the upcoming system will drop our temperatures back to near or slightly below normal. The Climate Prediction Center also has below normal temperatures slightly favored in its 8-14 day outlook.

Overall, temperatures are looking to cool down later towards the middle and end of January. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

