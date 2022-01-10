Rockford sees multiple unrelated gun-shot victims over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department responded to multiple reports of gun-shot victims from Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Rockford Police officers dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Harwood Lane on Friday with a reported gunshot victim. Officers located a 48-year-old male with gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m. The victim told officers that a man broke into his home and shot at him before running away. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated non-life-threatening injuries. Damages are unknown. The name of the victim has not been released, and the incident is under investigation.

Friday at about 7:48 p.m., Rockford police arrived on scene in the 300 block of Underwood Street responding to reports of shots fired. A 17-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening wound to his back. It was reported that the victim was struck hit while sitting in a vehicle traveling on Underwood Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook or on Twitter.

Early Saturday morning about 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of a man saying he’d been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

