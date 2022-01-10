Rockford gas prices more expensive than last year, according to AAA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fuel prices have remained stable over the last month according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Overall, fuel prices are almost $1.00 higher than a year ago, when the Rockford price per gallon rang in at $2.43. The average price of gas holds steady in the Stateline at $3.35 per gallon on Monday. Price average fluctuations have been minimal over the past month, dropping one cent since December.

The lowest fuel averages can be found on the Indiana border in Danville, Ill., averaging at $3.34 per gallon.

American Automobile Association is a federation of motor clubs throughout North America. AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with over 60 million members in the United States and Canada.

