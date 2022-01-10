No plans for district wide shutdowns, says RPS 205

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “At this time, we have no plans to shut down districtwide,” Rockford Public Schools District 205 announced on Monday.

While there is a possibility of temporary remote learning, it will be on a school-to-school basis. Staff and families can expect their principal to notify and send home electronic devices – Chromebooks and iPads – with K-12 students. All materials needed for remote learning will be sent home as well.

The school district advocates that all families get tested for COVID-19 in light of the rising positivity rate in our region and our schools. Administrators anticipate that many students are already positive with either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, because of the highly contagious nature of the virus.

School officials say that students who test now – and test positive – will be required to isolate for five days, but will likely have 90 days of immunity from COVID-19 and will not have to quarantine again during the three-month period of immunity.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, students can receive up to $100 in gift cards from RPS 205. To show proof of vaccination and receive a gift card, contact your school’s main office staff for details. The district is offering free COVID-19 tests from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following RPS 205 sites:

Monday : Auburn High School

Tuesday : East High School, Lincoln Middle School, RESA Middle School

Wednesday : Guilford High School, Jefferson High School, Thurgood Marshall School

Thursday : Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour, Kennedy Middle School, Roosevelt Community Education Center

Friday: Eisenhower Middle School, Flinn Middle School, West Middle School

