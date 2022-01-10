Advertisement

No plans for district wide shutdowns, says RPS 205

RPS Receives 41-Page Data Request
RPS Receives 41-Page Data Request(Gray TV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “At this time, we have no plans to shut down districtwide,” Rockford Public Schools District 205 announced on Monday.

While there is a possibility of temporary remote learning, it will be on a school-to-school basis. Staff and families can expect their principal to notify and send home electronic devices – Chromebooks and iPads – with K-12 students. All materials needed for remote learning will be sent home as well.

The school district advocates that all families get tested for COVID-19 in light of the rising positivity rate in our region and our schools. Administrators anticipate that many students are already positive with either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, because of the highly contagious nature of the virus.

School officials say that students who test now – and test positive – will be required to isolate for five days, but will likely have 90 days of immunity from COVID-19 and will not have to quarantine again during the three-month period of immunity.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, students can receive up to $100 in gift cards from RPS 205. To show proof of vaccination and receive a gift card, contact your school’s main office staff for details. The district is offering free COVID-19 tests from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following RPS 205 sites:

  • Monday: Auburn High School
  • Tuesday: East High School, Lincoln Middle School, RESA Middle School
  • Wednesday: Guilford High School, Jefferson High School, Thurgood Marshall School
  • Thursday: Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour, Kennedy Middle School, Roosevelt Community Education Center
  • Friday: Eisenhower Middle School, Flinn Middle School, West Middle School

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the Hyundai, David A. Walker, 18, of Malta, Ill. was charged with violating...
Illinois State Police trooper squad car hit in Winnebago County
Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away...
Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett passes away
missing man
Family asks for help finding missing man
Two killed, two injured in crash

Latest News

We're watching for the possibility of snow arriving later this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/10/2022
Only two Intensive Care Unit beds are available in Rockford
Winnebago County sees COVID-19 Increase
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Rock River Valley Blood Center encourages mobile drive donations during COVID-19 surge
Several community groups spoke with Illinois state lawmakers Monday about the impact grants had...
R3 grant recipients tell Illinois lawmakers about success, challenges