Local Blood Drive Hosted by Family of Fallen Officer Jaimie Cox

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of fallen Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox reaches out to help others in need through a special blood drive.

Four years ago on November 5th 2017, Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox died in the line of duty. Family and friends rolled up their sleeves for the first time, but hopefully not last Blue Blood Drive.

“First we say welcome and thank you for donating and come follow me,” Janet Jarvis, an American Red Cross Account Manager, walks us through the process.

The gymnasium of Hononegah High School looked a little different Sunday, with areas set up for the first Blue Blood Drive.

“One whole blood donation saves approximately 3 lives,” Jarvis goes on to say.

The blood donation takes approximately 5 to 7 minutes and the whole process itself takes about an hour to complete.

“So here at the Red Cross we always say, ‘Can you give us an hour to save 3 lives?’,” Jarvis further states.

Officer Cox’s family says he was a blood donor. They feel the blood drive would be something that he would be very proud of.

“So from here, the collection staff will call your name and say ‘Come on down.’ You go into the health history, then onto the beds to donate,” Jarvis continues walking through the donation process.

Charity, a comfort dog, was also on hand for anyone that was especially nervous for the process. Those who attended said officer Cox’s spirit was definitely at the event.

“He was very giving which is why we are doing this today. He gave up himself to the very end,” a blood drive worker expresses.

“Courageous, brave, loving, a friend to everybody and honestly the best person I’ve ever known,” Caitlin Cox, Jaimie Cox’s wife, lovingly recalls.

Vaccinations are not required in order to donate blood. Those who donated also got a pint for a pint, a bonus provided by Culvers restaurant chain.

If you missed Sunday’s event, and are looking to help someone in need, you can donate at any of the Rock River Valley Blood Centers.

Locations are available throughout the Rockford and Freeport areas.

