GasBuddy: Rockford gas prices rise 16.2 cents per gallon over the last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Average gasoline prices in Rockford have risen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford. Prices in Rockford are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.45/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Rockford and the national average going back ten years:

January 10, 2021: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 10, 2020: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 10, 2019: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 10, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

January 10, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 10, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

January 10, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

January 10, 2014: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 10, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 10, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil-producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices,” De Haan says.

