Four RPD officers retire, department inducts 8 new officers during ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department honored four officers entering retirement on Friday and in the same ceremony, inducted eight new recruits into the police force.

The ceremony paid tribute to Officer Mark Sorenson, Investigator Al Semenchuck, Lieutenant Bryce Lambrecht and Lieutenant Mark Jacobi, each with over 20 years of service to the department. Guest speakers included Mayor Tom McNamara and Board of Fire and Police Commissioners representative Sam Schmitz.

Chief Redd also swore in eight new recruits in the ceremony including Officer Jonathan Smith, Officer Timothy Roher, Officer Alexis Beu, Officer Nicholas Grenlund, Officer Spencer Patterson, Officer Drew Schoon, Officer Kyle Wescott and Officer Enrique Flores.

Attendance to the event was limited due to COVID-19 mitigations, but the police department appreciated the support of friends, families and colleagues of the new members saying “We thank you for taking the time to be with us as we honor those who continue to make Rockford a safer and better place for all of us.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to commend the commitment to service of these outstanding public servants in the presence of their friends, families and colleagues,” read the program for the ceremony. RPD plans to promote six officers from the department on Friday, January 14.

