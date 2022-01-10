Advertisement

Fire on city’s east side injures one

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment fire broke out early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, officials discovered a structure fire at 310 7th street and extinguished a fire on the second floor of the apartment.

The fire was confined to a single apartment on the second floor where the building sprinkler system was able to put out the fire.

One occupant was located and removed from the scene. They were later transported to St. Anthony Medical Center and the condition of the occupant is unknown at this time.

No firefighter’s were injured during the incident.

Damage to the structure and contents are estimated at $75,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No other residents were displaced from the fire.

