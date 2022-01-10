COVID positivity rates are the highest ever, 2 ICU beds left in the city of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, 10 Emergency Department boarders were waiting to be admitted to the ER. There were only two beds available in the entire city of Rockford.

“This pandemic is not done with us yet,” says Winnebago County Public Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell in a press conference on Monday.

Dr. Martell was joined by Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli and Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd to share the most recent data on COVID-19 and their personal experience with the virus to let residents know that vaccines are safe, effective, available and are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death. They are also the first line of defense the city has in fighting COVID-19.

Data was reported for Winnebago County saying COVID-19 caused five additional residential deaths in patients between ages 49 and 94. At the same time, 219 patients are in area hospitals with the virus, up from 187 a week ago. 45 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Units, and 11% of ICU patients are on ventilators. Overall, the county has seen a 15% increase in hospitalizations since December 31.

“We are at a very important, pivotal time in our community. Hospitals in our community are operating at crisis standards of care,” says Dr. Martell. This means healthcare networks are altering routine procedures, adapting, prioritizing and postponing operations to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 patients, even asking their staff working while positive with COVID-19.

Winnebago County reported 1,493 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, January 8 through Monday, January 10, 2022. Area hospitals are averaging 500 positive cases per day combined, with the average age of patients at 31-years-old.

Most patients in critical condition have one thing in common: they are not vaccinated.

“Recent numbers are coming out concerning COVID-19 are alarming,” says Winnebago County Board Chairman, Joe Chiarelli. The chairman emphasized how positive COIVD cases are overwhelming the community and our health systems. A more than 20% positivity rate in Winnebago County comes after Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli issued a disaster declaration at the beginning of January.

90% of the individuals in the hospital have not reached full vaccination status. Dr. Martell says these are numbers are being reported by our local leaders and community members, not national averages being shared by big media. She also stated that even though Omicron is not the dominant variant yet, when that time does come, will there be room in area healthcare facilities to accommodate patients?

According to Dr. Martell, the second line of defense in fighting COVID-19 is administering monoclonal antibodies. Area healthcare networks have administered over 173 doses of REGEN-COV since the treatment became available in Winnebago County.

Unfortunately, the treatment is not effective against the Omicron variant. Dr. Martell says the next line of drugs to fight severe cases of COVID are IV administered, which will require patients to visit an infusion site. And while oral medications have been cleared by the FDA, they do have drug to drug interactions and their effectiveness is lower than monoclonal antibody treatment.

Mayor Tom McNamara says sharing experience is the only way to enforce the need for vaccinations in this uphill battle against COVID-19. He shared that city council meetings will go virtual, and urged anyone with city business to conduct over the phone or online. He also encouraged city businesses to do whatever they can to slow the spread of the virus.

”To protect citizens and employees, give them paid time off to get vaccinated, and time off when they are sick,” says Mayor McNamara.

The new CDC guidance released this week says to isolate for five days after a positive test result (home or pcr), meaning day zero is the day of the test, followed by ten days of masking.

Dr. Martell says that contact tracing will be in the form of a text message from the Illinois State Surge Center, 312-777-1999. “If you receive texts from this number, opt-in,” says Dr. Martell. It is also the agency to ask for a letter to return to work or school after isolating for a positive COVID-19 test.

