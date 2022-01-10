Community says goodbye to Jack Wolf

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaving a legacy - that’s what many Belvidere residents say after last week’s death of Jack Wolf at the age of 87.

While the Wolf family mourns for the loss of their loved one, they marvel at Jack’s ability to always look at his life as a glass half full.

“What a great guy, he’s the uncle that you really want to have,” said Jeff Carlisle, friend of Jack.

Jack Wolf was involved in many key moments in Belvidere’s history. A second generation car dealer, he loved the automobile industry, taking over the business his dad started in 1924.

But, according to nephew John Wolf, Jack’s passion didn’t end there.

“He was a community person, Jack enjoyed being a business man, he enjoyed many many friends, he was one of those guys that was involved no matter what was going on,” John Wolf said.

Jack helped pick Rock Valley’s College’s first president. In fact, family members say he always thought about the kids, and made a point to help future generations.

“He saw that the Y was in need and he was part of that, when Chrysler was coming in we needed a good YMCA to be able to support our kids,” Carlisle said.

Jack always kept up with family traditions.

“The deal was you had breakfast at the steam plant and then you played liar’s poker for who was going to buy that day. I would call Jack, how was breakfast Saturday morning, it was either oh it was tremendous best breakfast I’ve ever had or ehhhh it was a tough one and he didn’t like to lose,” John Wolf said.

But what Jack’s family will remember the most, is his kindness.

“The picture from Jack’s obituary with that smile, I think that’s one of the things I’ll truly treasure and remember,” John Wolf said.

Jack leaves behind many friends and family members, John says his stories will be told for generations to come.

Johns says toward the end of Jack’s life he struggled with his health but in the end he lived a full and happy 87-years.

