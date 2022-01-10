Chicago Bears fire HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace, reports say

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace Monday morning, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Bears fired Ryan Pace, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Otherwise known as “Black Monday” throughout the NFL, Nagy’s firing comes the Bears finished the 2021-22 season with a losing 6-11 record under Nagy’s fourth year as head coach. This year, the Bears passing offense ranked dead last in the NFL.

Nagy was hired in 2018 after serving as an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid. In his first year as head coach, the Bears would finish with a 12-4 record and make an appearance in the playoffs. Nagy was also named the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

But over the next three seasons, the Bears would only make the playoffs once and did not have a winning record. Ryan Pace has been the Bears’ general manager for six seasons being hired two years before Matt Nagy.

Roster moves headed by Pace include moving up in the draft to select quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields as well as trading for linebacker Khalil Mack.

Before his time on the Bears, Pace served as director of player personnel for the New Orleans Saints.

Nagy finishes his time in Chicago with a 34-31 regular-season record and an 0-2 postseason record.

