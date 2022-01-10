Actor and comedian Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room, reports say

(WIFR) - According to multiple reports, famed actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

TMZ says the actor, most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in Full House passed away at the Ritz-Carton hotel in Orlando. Reports say local sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the hotel around 4:00 p.m. eastern standard time after hotel security found Bob in his room.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Just on Saturday night, Saget was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even shouted out the crowd early Sunday morning on Twitter.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

In addition to his stand-up and Full House fame, Saget will also be remembered as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos where he served as host from 1989 to 1997. Saget also reprised his role for Netflix’s reboot of the franchise, Fuller House, which ran for four years ending in 2020.

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and 3 children.

This is developing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.