Actor and comedian Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room, reports say

Bob Saget (Provided by Diamond Jo Casino)
Bob Saget (Provided by Diamond Jo Casino)(KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WIFR) - According to multiple reports, famed actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

TMZ says the actor, most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in Full House passed away at the Ritz-Carton hotel in Orlando. Reports say local sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the hotel around 4:00 p.m. eastern standard time after hotel security found Bob in his room.

Just on Saturday night, Saget was in Jacksonville doing a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and even shouted out the crowd early Sunday morning on Twitter.

In addition to his stand-up and Full House fame, Saget will also be remembered as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos where he served as host from 1989 to 1997. Saget also reprised his role for Netflix’s reboot of the franchise, Fuller House, which ran for four years ending in 2020.

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and 3 children.

This is developing.

