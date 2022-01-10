17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a teen from a fatal accident on Saturday, January 8.

Evan J. Howell, 17, of Rockford was positively identified by the Boone County Coroner after a single-vehicle crash happened east of Wyman School Road on Illinois Route 173 in Caledonia, Ill.

An autopsy for Howell is scheduled on Jan. 12, 2022. His death remains under the investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

No further information is available at this time.

