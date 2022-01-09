Volunteers help city box up holiday decorations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New year? Time for a fresh start. Volunteers gathered in Downtown Rockford Saturday morning to help break down the downtown’s holiday decorations.

The city invited volunteers to help take down Christmas and Stroll on State decorations, as a way to keep Rockford shining bright in the new year. Two shifts of volunteers braved the cold winds to tear down the decorations and box them up. One of the event’s organizers says the need for volunteers is great because it’s a one-day project.

“So we take all the decorations that we put out over the course of two days and we put them all away within one day,” says Stroll on State Team Leader Brianna Reid. “So it takes even more volunteers to put them away than it does to put them up because it’s only a short amount of time to take them down.”

Reid adds she hopes more volunteers will help with the big task in years to come, saying it’s a fun way to meet people in the community.

