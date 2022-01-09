Two killed, two killed in crash

ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - Two are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Elizabeth early this morning.

At around 3:20 a.m., first responders arrived to a crash where two passengers had been ejected from a vehicle, after it crashed and rolled over. Those passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and one other person were transported to Midwest Medical Center. The vehicle hit a culvert after sliding off the road, rolling over several times. The victims’ names have not yet been released

