Advertisement

Two killed, two killed in crash

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - Two are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Elizabeth early this morning.

At around 3:20 a.m., first responders arrived to a crash where two passengers had been ejected from a vehicle, after it crashed and rolled over. Those passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and one other person were transported to Midwest Medical Center. The vehicle hit a culvert after sliding off the road, rolling over several times. The victims’ names have not yet been released

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated...
Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer
Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away on January 6, 2022.
Jack Wolf of Belvidere dies at 87
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident
FHN announces visitor restrictions for hospital and clinics

Latest News

Betty White
Deer rescued from icy water named “Betty White”
Boxing up holiday decorations
Volunteers help city box up holiday decorations
Turning briefly colder again
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 1/8/2022
Auburn High School facing criticism after changing rules.
Auburn High School faced with criticism after rule changes