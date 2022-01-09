Advertisement

Rockford Redblacks hold open tryout

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Redblacks found their newest stars Saturday morning. The minor league basketball team hosted tryouts at an Oregon, Illinois training center.

As a result, the team welcomed two new players, as of this afternoon. Brandon Blankenship, a Rockford native, and Blake Kooiman were added to the team, according to a Redblacks press release. Tryouts were open to any who wished to attend, and members of the team’s front office and coaching staff ran drills to evaluate possible new talent. Staff say they’re excited for the season to begin, and the community can expect an exciting one.

“What they should be able to expect is fast-paced basketball, professional basketball, bringing it back to the city of Rockford,” says the team’s general manager and owner, J.R. Robinson. “The community needs it, we all need it. We’re bringing in a great group of guys. We got some guys that are from out of state, and we have some guys that are local guys that will make up the team.”

Robinson says the team’s schedule will be released later in the week.

