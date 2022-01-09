Rising Queens Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tracy Dumas started Rising Queens Inc. in her basement without only 13 people in attendance, now the non-profit’s events feature city and school leaders as well as state representatives. “A lot of times we can see that the crown is crooked and we won’t even tell them that it’s crooked so empowering other women to help them keep their crowns on straight and to move forward in life that’s what this is all about,” says Monica May CEO of Monica May Communications.

The group’s members say it is a chance to help other women to be successful in their personal and professional lives. Rising Queens also works to provide equitable resources to the low-income community by eliminating barriers from financial to social. The members say targeting these issues as one makes their influence stronger.

“With COVID everything is kind of divided up and everybody’s doing their own thing so we wanted to show unity in our Beloit community,” says Tracy Dumas. She hopes to continue to create change especially for children. “Rising Queens means to me loyalty to each other and family,” says Zeharra Tate member of 608 Kids.

“it was free time dedication money hard work and we self funded ourselves to get started and so I thought this is our first year we need to show them how much we love and care for them.” says Dumas.

