Illinois State Police trooper squad car hit in Winnebago County

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A trooper’s squad car from Illinois State Police District 16 was hit while the trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 39 Sunday morning.

The trooper responded to the scene on Interstate 39 northbound near milepost 117 in Winnebago County shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a crash. ISP officials say the trooper pulled onto the right shoulder behind the crash located in the right ditch with the emergency lights activated.

At approximately 9:37 a.m. a blue 2019 Hyundai approaching the scene lost control and spun into the rear of the Trooper’s squad car. The vehicle from the original crash was not impacted in the crash.

The trooper luckily did not sustain any injuries from this crash. The driver of the Hyundai, David A. Walker, 18, of Malta, Ill. complained of minor injuries on the scene.

Walker was charged with violating Scott’s Law, driving too fast for current conditions and improper lane usage. A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

Scott’s Law is otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

“Troopers risk their lives daily to protect the public. We ask that you do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law,” stated ISP District 16 Commander, Captain Joseph Blanchette. “These crashes are completely preventable, always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” added Captain Blanchette.

