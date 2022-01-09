Advertisement

Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett passes away

Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away...
Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away "suddenly" at the age of 55.(City of Freeport)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away “suddenly” at the age of 55.

Before arriving at the department in July 2019, he previously served in the Beloit Fire Department for 30 years, 16 of them as Chief.

Please see the attached press release. Freeport Fire Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the Liggett family...

Posted by Freeport Fire Department on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Last month, he was elected as the first Vice President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.

Funeral services will be announced by Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home in Beloit.

