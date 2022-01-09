Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett passes away
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away “suddenly” at the age of 55.
Before arriving at the department in July 2019, he previously served in the Beloit Fire Department for 30 years, 16 of them as Chief.
Last month, he was elected as the first Vice President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.
Funeral services will be announced by Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home in Beloit.
