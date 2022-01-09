FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing drizzle, light ice threat Saturday before a brief cold shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures were significantly warmer than most of this week as we got into the 20s for highs Saturday. That was just enough for any rain mist to freeze on some surfaces and create a light ice glaze. While the threat will end Saturday evening along with a Winter Weather Advisory, the cold front will gradually drop our temperatures again for Sunday and Monday. Luckily, the cold shot will be brief.

Winter Weather Advisories posted by the National Weather Service will most likely be allowed to expire at midnight after initially getting expanded further north. Most spots Saturday have seen light freezing drizzle and mist. This has been enough to create a light ice glaze on cars, sidewalks and any other untreated roads. Patchy icy spots can’t be ruled out through the evening so be sure to drive a bit slower and be more aware.

A Winter Weather Advisory will continue for Saturday evening due to threat of freezing drizzle. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The threat for a wintry cocktail and freezing drizzle will end a bit before midnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Remember to take extra precautions when walking on sidewalks or driving on bridges or sidestreets. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Also, if you have to walk on a sidewalk or parking lot remember to walk like a penguin!

Remember, walk like a Penguin!! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then we’ll turn cold. Lots of sunshine is in store for Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind that will bring wind chills back to the single digits to near zero. This will continue into Monday as highs will only hit the teens. This means Sunday night and Monday morning will likely be brutally cold so be sure to have the layers handy! Luckily, a relief from the cold we’ve had will soon follow.

Northwest winds and lots of sunshine is in store Sunday as our temperatures drop. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll get another shot of cold for Sunday and Monday with wind chills at or below zero for Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The jet stream will retreat back into Canada by midweek. This will allow some warmer air to get into the Stateline and get our temperatures back to near and above normal. Sunny skies are forecast to continue on Tuesday as highs will likely be around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Then, we’ll warm even further with high temperatures Wednesday through Friday in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A warming trend is expected toward the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures like that are a good 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. With temperatures in that range, expect some relief from the cold along with some snowmelt all around. But we’re currently thinking the warm shot won’t last long either as forecast highs by next weekend will be back in the 20s and the teens possibly.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.