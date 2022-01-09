Family asks for help finding missing man

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Family of a Stateline man ask for help finding their loved one. They report 33-year-old Justin Lampard was last seen on Tuesday at around 3 a.m. He was last see in Genoa, but they say he was in South Beloit earlier in the day. Lampard drives a 2009 white Toyota Camry with plate number DC 89092.

Any information should be reported to the Genoa Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.