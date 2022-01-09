Advertisement

Deer rescued from icy water named “Betty White”

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters rescued a deer from the freezing water Saturday morning and gave her a special name, as a way to honor a famous icon lost just before the new year.

Responders from the Harlem Roscoe Fire Department were called to rescue a young female deer who fell through a sheet of ice into very cold water. The deer appeared to fall through sometime Saturday morning and was seen by a passerby who called for a rescue. The rescue was successful and the firefighters decided to name her after Betty White, who passed away New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

The deer is currently recovering at Hoo Haven, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Durand. Officials at Hoo Haven say she is still very hurt after falling through the ice, and say she needs to make it through the next 24 hours, so they can look at her injured leg.

