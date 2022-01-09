Auburn High School changes hoodie policy after public pushback

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After pushback from multiple parents, Auburn High School modified a policy that would have banned students from wearing hoodies at school. The policy was to be implemented on Monday as a response to the shooting that happened at the school on Tuesday. However, the announcement was met with disagreement from parents. The school alerted families today that hoodies will now be allowed, if the hood remains down.

