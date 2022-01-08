Advertisement

Shorewood Park receives $800,000 in new renovations

By Quini Amma
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An $800,000 grant means a makeover for Shorewood Park, which is big news for the popular walking, hiking and biking area that’s prone to Rock River flooding.

Renovations will include a new seawall and shoreline stabilization to minimize erosion and an expanded boat staging area that should allow for better traffic flow for users and performers. Illinois State Representative Dave Vella championed the effort along with the Rockford Park District to get the grant. He remembers riding his bike there as a child and wants to see it thrive.

“It’s going to allow them to expand their competition, expand it to a national level a regional level so that Rockford can be another destination for more people to come and hopefully spend their money and more jobs for the area,” says Vella.

The City of Loves Park and Rockford Park District will work together and submit plans to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic opportunity. Shorewood improvements have been part of the park district’s master plan for almost a decade but now this grant allows it to move forward.

Construction will likely begin after the 2022 Ski Broncs season and is expected to be complete the following Spring.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated...
Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer
Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct

Latest News

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 1/7/2022
FHN announces visitor restrictions for hospital and clinics
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Highland Community College Logo
Highland Community College fall 2021 semester dean’s list