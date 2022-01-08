Shorewood Park receives $800,000 in new renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An $800,000 grant means a makeover for Shorewood Park, which is big news for the popular walking, hiking and biking area that’s prone to Rock River flooding.

Renovations will include a new seawall and shoreline stabilization to minimize erosion and an expanded boat staging area that should allow for better traffic flow for users and performers. Illinois State Representative Dave Vella championed the effort along with the Rockford Park District to get the grant. He remembers riding his bike there as a child and wants to see it thrive.

“It’s going to allow them to expand their competition, expand it to a national level a regional level so that Rockford can be another destination for more people to come and hopefully spend their money and more jobs for the area,” says Vella.

The City of Loves Park and Rockford Park District will work together and submit plans to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic opportunity. Shorewood improvements have been part of the park district’s master plan for almost a decade but now this grant allows it to move forward.

Construction will likely begin after the 2022 Ski Broncs season and is expected to be complete the following Spring.

