Advertisement

Schuld’s 299 helps propel Harlem to win share of NIC-10 Boys Bowling Title

The Huskies can win the title outright next week with a win over Auburn
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Huskies’ undefeated season continues in boys bowling as the win streak gets them at least a share of the NIC-10 title. Harlem can finish conference play with a perfect and earn an outright NIC-10 title on Tuesday with a win over Auburn.

Harlem’s Braden Schuld was the story of the day. In game one Schuld began with 11 straight strikes and came up one pin short of a perfect game, finishing with a 299. Schuld would finish with a 724 series.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated...
Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct

Latest News

Stateline high school basketball 1-7
Stateline high school basketball 1-7
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates with teammates after recording his first...
VanVleet’s 1st career triple-double pushes Raptors over Jazz
Boylan defeated Guilford in NIC-10 girls basketball.
Boylan girls, Guilford boys pick up key wins at home
A student from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, Connecticut, fell and collided with a player...
High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game