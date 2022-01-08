Schuld’s 299 helps propel Harlem to win share of NIC-10 Boys Bowling Title

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Huskies’ undefeated season continues in boys bowling as the win streak gets them at least a share of the NIC-10 title. Harlem can finish conference play with a perfect and earn an outright NIC-10 title on Tuesday with a win over Auburn.

Harlem’s Braden Schuld was the story of the day. In game one Schuld began with 11 straight strikes and came up one pin short of a perfect game, finishing with a 299. Schuld would finish with a 724 series.

