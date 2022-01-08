FIRST ALERT: Slick spots for some Saturday with freezing drizzle, rain possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a bone-chilling start to Friday morning, Saturday will feel much more relieving as temperatures will get near freezing in many spots. However with a warmer atmosphere but still colder surfaces due to the cold snap, any precipitation that falls will likely be in the form of freezing rain. Then the brutal cold isn’t done yet as next week will start with highs back in the teens.

We’ll start off Saturday with dry conditions and skies beginning to cloud over for the most part as part of a single-day warm-up. Temperatures will get well into the 20s with many spots looking to approach the 32 degree freezing mark.

This next weather-maker is going to set up our area with some warmer air that will make our atmosphere warmer. It’s during this time in the afternoon that the region will see some scattered precipitation. The precipitation will fall as rain but then refreeze in spots on the ground because our ground surface temperatures are below freezing. Luckily, the ice threat is not widespread and amounts will not be anything big.

That’s why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties south of Rockford starting Saturday morning and continuing through 9 p.m. Ice amounts will hover around 1/10″ which isn’t a lot. However, with how cold we’ve been and how cold our surfaces are, it won’t take much to create slick spots on some area roads. There will likely be ice on some roads but even more so on outlying roads, bridges, overpasses and lesser traveled roads like parking lots and sidewalks.

If you will be out Saturday afternoon and evening. be on the look out for scattered ice patches. Allow some extra travel time and being more aware especially if you will be traveling on a lesser traveled road.

The precipitation will come ahead of our next cold front which will return our winds to come straight from Canada out of the northwest. Highs on Sunday in the 20s will be early in the day as temperatures will continue to plummet. Then on Monday, another blast of cold will hit the Stateline with highs struggling to get out of the teens. Wind chills will likely be near zero with a slight snow chance for early Monday.

Then as we head towards the middle of next week, expect temperatures to rise back to near normal values. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s are forecast starting Wednesday with mainly dry conditions until our next precipitation chance next Friday.

