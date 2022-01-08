The COVID-19 surge continues in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in the Stateline is hovering overall around 20%. Dr. Dan Shirley with UW Health says this trend is already hurting hospitals and clinics around the state, and he thinks businesses will suffer as well.

“That’s the problem with having so many cases at once. Even if you’re a person that’s like ‘well this is inevitable and everyone’s gonna get it’ having them all happen at one time really does cause problems for our healthcare center but you can see it all through society,” Shirley said.

Craig Beintema, Administrator at the Stephenson County Health Department says he’s never seen a positivity rate this high. Despite the growing totals, Beintema says there is no indication the state will tighten restrictions.

“What we are seeing is changes in moving towards the CDC’s recommendation of 5 days of quarantine,” he says.

Winnebago county will hold a news conference Monday with Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell and Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli to talk about the surge.

