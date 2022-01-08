Advertisement

The COVID-19 surge continues in the Stateline

Winnebago County hits record positivity rate levels
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in the Stateline is hovering overall around 20%. Dr. Dan Shirley with UW Health says this trend is already hurting hospitals and clinics around the state, and he thinks businesses will suffer as well.

“That’s the problem with having so many cases at once. Even if you’re a person that’s like ‘well this is inevitable and everyone’s gonna get it’ having them all happen at one time really does cause problems for our healthcare center but you can see it all through society,” Shirley said.

Craig Beintema, Administrator at the Stephenson County Health Department says he’s never seen a positivity rate this high. Despite the growing totals, Beintema says there is no indication the state will tighten restrictions.

“What we are seeing is changes in moving towards the CDC’s recommendation of 5 days of quarantine,” he says.

Winnebago county will hold a news conference Monday with Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell and Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli to talk about the surge.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident
Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated...
Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer

Latest News

FHN announces visitor restrictions for hospital and clinics
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Highland Community College Logo
Highland Community College fall 2021 semester dean’s list
Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away on January 6, 2022.
Jack Wolf of Belvidere dies at 87