Boylan girls, Guilford boys pick up key wins at home
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that the calendar has flipped to 2022, It’s time for teams to re-focus and get locked in for a run at a conference championship. Two NIC-10 boys teams have put themselves in position to do just that.
NIC-10 Boys
Guilford 58, Boylan 50
Harlem 57, Belvidere North 50
Hononegah 77, Belvidere 33
Freeport vs. East, PPD
Jefferson vs. Auburn, Saturday
NIC-10 Girls
Boylan 60, Guilford 46
BNC Boys
Lutheran 71, Oregon 24
Winnebago 46, Dixon 40
Rockford Christian 78, Stillman Valley 54
Byron 54, North Boone 39
