Boylan girls, Guilford boys pick up key wins at home

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that the calendar has flipped to 2022, It’s time for teams to re-focus and get locked in for a run at a conference championship. Two NIC-10 boys teams have put themselves in position to do just that.

NIC-10 Boys

Guilford 58, Boylan 50

Harlem 57, Belvidere North 50

Hononegah 77, Belvidere 33

Freeport vs. East, PPD

Jefferson vs. Auburn, Saturday

NIC-10 Girls

Boylan 60, Guilford 46

BNC Boys

Lutheran 71, Oregon 24

Winnebago 46, Dixon 40

Rockford Christian 78, Stillman Valley 54

Byron 54, North Boone 39

