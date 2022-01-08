Auburn High School faced with criticism after rule changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn High School in Rockford has faced a lot of backlash from parents about what students can and cannot wear on campus. Parents and students feel some of the changes being made at the school, don’t necessarily tackle the issue at hand.

“Everyone knows the terrible situation that happened Tuesday with the students in the parking lot...and as students it’s terrible,” said senior at Auburn Mckenzie Harris. “It’s terrible that happened and the fact that it happened on Auburn property is even worse...but the approach to keep things like that from happening in the future, is ridiculous.”

Students will be required to scan their school identification card to enter the campus, starting Monday. It will also require students to put away their electronics, which includes headphones in classrooms, but this is not what is raising the most concern.

The school now will not allow students to wear hoodies or hats on campus, unless it is for religious reasons.

“I don’t think that eliminating hoodies is going to do anything for shootings,” said a mother of an Auburn student Jackie Pollack. “Hoodies are a part of all kids everyday wear.”

Pollack went on to talk about how her daughter worked hard at her part-time job to be able to buy new hoodies for the school year.

“It’s the middle of winter...it’s going to be very cold next week...I don’t have the money to just go out and buy new sweaters and sweatshirts,” said Pollack.

Several students and parents said they feel Auburn is wearing a target on it’s back, because other schools in the district aren’t modifying their rules.

“We’re talking, we’re open, we’ve given our opinions and our feelings...and even solutions, granted were kids,” said Harris. “We might not have the best solutions, but we have solutions and if we can combine our solutions with caring admins and they’re resources...we might just have a possibility to see some change.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.