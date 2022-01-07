Warming centers adjust protocols amid surge in Omicron cases

STATELINE (WIFR) - Warming shelters across the Stateline are open for people needing an escape from the cold. Anyone is welcome, but one thing is not: COVID.

Those who run the centers say they are learning a lot as they enter another cold season with COVID swirling outside. But they also emphasize the rules their centers must follow are basically practices recommended to everyone.

Pastor Rebecca White Newgren and SecondFirst church in Rockford opened the overnight cafe Tuesday. Wednesday night, about 30 people showed up seeking a break from the cold. Newgren says volunteers work with the Winnebago County Health Department to keep the virus out.

“We’re doing what everybody else is doing masks, distance, temperature taking hand sanitizer everywhere, but some people are required to be masked and distanced,” says White Newgren.

Cafe guests follow all local health department guidelines, including temperature checks once they arrive, masks and hand sanitizer stations. Volunteers send anyone to the hospital who has COVID symptoms regardless of their vaccination status. Starting next week, the cafe will give guests the chance to get vaccinated.

The COVID protocols are just as stringent at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“When someone comes into our crisis center, looking for overnight care, they’ll come in, they’ll be covid screened, they’ll meet with a nurse that way we’re keeping everybody safe amid the pandemic we’re still experiencing,” says Marketing and Communications Director Abby Finley.

Anyone who enters the rescue mission will be put in a quarantine room where they will be seen by one of their hope clinic staff members. Guests will be screened for COVID to determine if they can either the 24/7 shelter or any of the crisis centers. If anyone does have symptoms, they will be isolated and tested for COVID. Vaccination isn’t required for guests to use any of the services at the mission, but education is available for those who are interested in getting the vaccine.

Guests socialize with each other from a safe distance while wearing masks. Guest James Phillips is thankful for the support he gets and feels safe at the mission.

“I wouldn’t have anywhere to go and it’s cold outside... I’m really appreciative and the people here are great, you know, they treat you like family as long as you follow the rules and everything like that. You don’t have any problems,” says Phillips.

The Boone County Health Department is in contact with their Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to ensure masks and social distancing are being followed at any of their warming centers. Based on the county’s EMA, the public safety building is NOT considered a warming center.

To find a warming center in your area, reach out to your county’s health department or your local city or village hall or view a list of approved warming centers below:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

The Carpenter’s Place

1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford

Mon-Fri 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rockford Rescue Mission

715 W. State, Rockford

Women’s Crisis Center/Women and Children Only

8 a.m. - 5 p.m./7days a week

Men’s Crisis Center

7 a.m. - 7 p.m./7 days a week

Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter

Rockford Apostolic Pentecostal Church

2907 S. 4th St., Rockford

8 p.m.-6 a.m./ 7 days a week

Second/First Church Overnight Café

318 N. Church St., Rockford

9 p.m.-6 a.m./7 days a week (OPENING on 1/4/2022)

AREA STATE-AUTHORIZED SITES

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway

East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90

24 hrs/7 days a week

