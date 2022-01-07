Advertisement

Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer

Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated...
Jeremiah Span, 18, and Fajah Span, 24, were arrested Thursday, January 6, 2022 for aggravated battery towards a Rockford firefighter and a Rockford police officer.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two civilians were arrested Thursday for battery towards Rockford first responders.

Jeremiah Span, 18, of Rockford and Fajah Span, 24, also of Rockford are charged with aggravated battery. Rockford police officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street for reports of a battery involving a Rockford firefighter. The firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment, then released.

The suspect involved in the initial battery was identified as Jeremiah Span, who was located and taken into custody. During Span’s arrest, a female on scene. Fajah Span, struck a Rockford police officer in the face.

Both suspects are being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

