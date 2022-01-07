Two charged with battery of Rockford firefighter, police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two civilians were arrested Thursday for battery towards Rockford first responders.

Jeremiah Span, 18, of Rockford and Fajah Span, 24, also of Rockford are charged with aggravated battery. Rockford police officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street for reports of a battery involving a Rockford firefighter. The firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment, then released.

The suspect involved in the initial battery was identified as Jeremiah Span, who was located and taken into custody. During Span’s arrest, a female on scene. Fajah Span, struck a Rockford police officer in the face.

Both suspects are being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.