Schnucks’ provides new healthy perks for their rewards members

Every year, millions of Americans go on a diet. They also spend billions on weight loss solutions. So why are obesity rates still rising?

To put it into perspective, researchers say 40% of adults and a little more than 18% of children are considered obese. Experts say it’s rooted in American culture, from workplace stress and long hours to excessive food advertising, even our holiday overindulgence traditions. Experts say this leads to unbalanced lives, unhealthy lifestyles and therefore, unhappy people. According to doctors, the solution isn’t more willpower, but a wise first step is learning healthy dietary habits.

If you’re looking to live a healthier lifestyle in the new year, Schnucks grocery stores have the perfect new program to guide you on your journey.

Reward members that opt in to the “Good for You Program” on the Schnucks rewards app or website will notice their receipts will now show a count of the total number of “good for you” items. Those who choose to be a part of the program will also receive monthly reports to gauge if they’re making progress in their journey to a filling their fridge or pantry with healthier foods.

“We really wanted to provide a resource for them to find healthier options at our stores. We really rooted this program in science. So, things like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats. Anything that you would find in guidance with 2020 dietary guidelines would be in the program,” Schnucks Health and Wellness Strategy Manager Allison Primo says.

Making the conscious choice to buy healthy foods is one of the first steps to leading a healthier life for American citizens.

