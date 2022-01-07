Advertisement

Region 1 sees massive ICU bed shortage

There are currently only 4 available ICU beds across the Rockford region.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Doctors are rushing to accommodate longer wait times and a massive bed shortage in the Intensive Care Unit, due to an onslaught of COVID-19 cases.

With only 4 ICU beds available throughout Region 1, it has been putting an incredible amount of stress on hospitals and staff.

“What becomes hard for all healthcare providers, is that when you have a limited amount of ICU beds, it’s not just about the COVID patients,” said MercyHealth’s Chief Nursing Officer Nikki Mcintosh. “It’s about the other patients that you weren’t able to care for too.”

Hospitals are slowly getting their hands on new anti-viral pills, which will help sick patients recover from COVID-19. UW Health Clinical Professor Dr. Bartho Capoli said currently the number hospitals are receiving, is a small amount, but he hopes this will remove some of the burden for health care staff.

“These are treatments, not preventions...an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure...do everything you can to avoid getting COVID. Vaccinate, boost, mask, social distance....all those things,” said Capoli.

Doctor Stephen Bartlett is the Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He said they have trained staff to treat patients in other hospital units if they were to reach capacity.

“To think that there are only 4 ICU beds in the region, you know that is starting to raise some concerns,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett explained that reaching capacity could easily be avoided if the community does it’s part.

“When people get COVID, they trust the medical community to treat them. They trust the medications they’re offering, they trust and receive the active medication for the infection,” said Bartlett. “I would say...if you trust what we give you when you are infected, why don’t you trust what we give you to prevent the infection.”

Bartlett emphasized the fact that majority of the patients that are admitted to the ICU are unvaccinated. Several other healthcare workers echo the same message -- to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting occurs in Rockford late Tuesday night
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Pritzker orders U.S. and State flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, January 4...
Pritzker orders U.S. and Illinois State flags at half-staff on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

ICU beds near capacity
ICU beds near capacity
The temporary closure of the Loves Park Clinic at 6115 N. 2nd Street starts Monday, January 10,...
Crusader Clinic schedules temporary closures at Loves Park location
Dangerously cold air's set to reside here through Friday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 1/6/2021
(FILE) Illinois State Capitol Building
New Illinois bill increases penalties for crimes against DCFS workers