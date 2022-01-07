Region 1 sees massive ICU bed shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Doctors are rushing to accommodate longer wait times and a massive bed shortage in the Intensive Care Unit, due to an onslaught of COVID-19 cases.

With only 4 ICU beds available throughout Region 1, it has been putting an incredible amount of stress on hospitals and staff.

“What becomes hard for all healthcare providers, is that when you have a limited amount of ICU beds, it’s not just about the COVID patients,” said MercyHealth’s Chief Nursing Officer Nikki Mcintosh. “It’s about the other patients that you weren’t able to care for too.”

Hospitals are slowly getting their hands on new anti-viral pills, which will help sick patients recover from COVID-19. UW Health Clinical Professor Dr. Bartho Capoli said currently the number hospitals are receiving, is a small amount, but he hopes this will remove some of the burden for health care staff.

“These are treatments, not preventions...an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure...do everything you can to avoid getting COVID. Vaccinate, boost, mask, social distance....all those things,” said Capoli.

Doctor Stephen Bartlett is the Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He said they have trained staff to treat patients in other hospital units if they were to reach capacity.

“To think that there are only 4 ICU beds in the region, you know that is starting to raise some concerns,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett explained that reaching capacity could easily be avoided if the community does it’s part.

“When people get COVID, they trust the medical community to treat them. They trust the medications they’re offering, they trust and receive the active medication for the infection,” said Bartlett. “I would say...if you trust what we give you when you are infected, why don’t you trust what we give you to prevent the infection.”

Bartlett emphasized the fact that majority of the patients that are admitted to the ICU are unvaccinated. Several other healthcare workers echo the same message -- to get vaccinated.

