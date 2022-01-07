Advertisement

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.(michellewkwan/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has welcomed her first child.

The retired sports star announced the birth of her daughter Kalista Belle Kwan in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

She called it a challenging journey to motherhood, adding that she’s glad she never gave up.

The 41-year-old former champion also shared a time-lapse video that captured the growth of her bump through her pregnancy.

She concluded the post by sending her support to women who are still trying to conceive, saying “you’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Kwan is one of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, winning more than 40 championships.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop
The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man in Georgia,...
Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced