NIU students see virtual start to spring semester

First week of school to take place online
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 surges, educators and students see a return to virtual classrooms and safety mitigations.

Northern Illinois University released a message Friday announcing the college’s plan to keep everyone safe. The memo reads:

To best support a successful transition into the new semester during this challenging time, NIU is modifying plans and will begin the first week of all undergraduate and graduate classes (Jan. 18 – 21) online. NIU Law School classes, as well as classes taught outside of DeKalb, will also be online for the week of Jan. 18.

Surveillance testing will take place as scheduled for those required to test during the week of Jan. 18. The week’s results will be posted to the NIU COVID-19 Dashboard by 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 and used to determine the on-campus surveillance positivity rate. The college says if the on-campus surveillance positivity rate is 8% or higher, NIU faculty will determine if their individual classes will meet in person or online for the week of Jan. 24, as well.

The college states that residence halls will open on time and students will need to get tested for COVID-19 at the Holmes Student Center before moving in. NIU advises students who are scheduled to participate in student teaching, practicum or clinical credits to make plans for in-person participation and communicate with program coordinators.

Campus services, research areas and NIU offices will be open and operational during the virtual start to in-person classes.

