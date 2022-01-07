Advertisement

New Wisconsin law can heavily penalize using cell phones while driving

Recent law in Wisconsin can produce heavy consequences for anyone caught filming a crash scene while on the road
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WISCONSIN. (WIFR) - It’s one of the first things we do when we see a car crash, we slow down to get a better look. Others may even pull out their cell phones to take a picture or get video. In Wisconsin, that’s now illegal.

Social media makes the urge to share what you see even stronger, but Wisconsin state representative Jesse James believes penalizing drivers who use their phones within 500 feet of a crash will make drivers think twice about keeping their hands off their phone and on the steering wheel. In a bill James co-wrote, a person can be fined up to 10,000 dollars, serve 9 months in jail, and complete up to 200 hours of community service.

“It’s a lot. Compared to what it was just a few years ago. Everybody’s got to post their pictures and their video. They’ve got to be the first ones,” La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Mark Patterson expresses.

“These accidents, these crashes can be avoided as long as people just pay attention to the roadway in front of them,” James states.

Authorities have hopes that this law with it’s accompanied penalties will decrease the number of potential crashes and collisions in the future.

