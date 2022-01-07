Jack Wolf of Belvidere dies at 87

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Wolf family is not only known for their automobile dealerships in Belvidere, but also for their philanthropy and major contributions throughout Boone County.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away.

Friends from the Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum shares their memories of Wolf, along with heartfelt condolences on his passing.

“Our condolences to Peggy Wolf and all other members of the Wolf family. Jack will be greatly missed, but his legacy will remain for generations to come,” says a Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum spokesperson.

“Jack and his wife Peggy have been wonderful supporters of the Poplar Grove Vintage Wings & Wheels from its beginnings in1997. Through donations and scholarships, Jack helped to fund many of our programs. His most significant contribution to the Museum was in 2012 when he and Peggy donated the incredible bronze sculpture of pioneer aviator Elrey Jeppesen which stands proudly in front of the Waukesha Hangar.”

A bronze statue of pioneer aviator Elrey Jeppesen was commissioned for Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum in Poplar Grove, Ill., by Jack Wolf and his wife, Peggy. (Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum)

The statue was commissioned by Wolf from the renowned Colorado sculptor George Lundeen. He oversaw the installation of the statue, the surrounding garden and walkway which was named Jeppesen Park.

The Wolf family legacy in Boone County and Belvidere began with father C.J. ‘Doc’ Wolf who passed in 1988, and included brothers Bill Wolf, who passed in 2018 and Jack Wolf.

