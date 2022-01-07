Advertisement

Jack Wolf of Belvidere dies at 87

Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away on January 6, 2022.
Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away on January 6, 2022.(Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Wolf family is not only known for their automobile dealerships in Belvidere, but also for their philanthropy and major contributions throughout Boone County.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Jack Wolf, 87, of Belvidere passed away.

Friends from the Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum shares their memories of Wolf, along with heartfelt condolences on his passing.

“Our condolences to Peggy Wolf and all other members of the Wolf family. Jack will be greatly missed, but his legacy will remain for generations to come,” says a Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum spokesperson.

“Jack and his wife Peggy have been wonderful supporters of the Poplar Grove Vintage Wings & Wheels from its beginnings in1997. Through donations and scholarships, Jack helped to fund many of our programs. His most significant contribution to the Museum was in 2012 when he and Peggy donated the incredible bronze sculpture of pioneer aviator Elrey Jeppesen which stands proudly in front of the Waukesha Hangar.”

A bronze statue of pioneer aviator Elrey Jeppesen was commissioned for Vintage Wings and Wheels...
A bronze statue of pioneer aviator Elrey Jeppesen was commissioned for Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum in Poplar Grove, Ill., by Jack Wolf and his wife, Peggy.(Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum)

The statue was commissioned by Wolf from the renowned Colorado sculptor George Lundeen. He oversaw the installation of the statue, the surrounding garden and walkway which was named Jeppesen Park.

The Wolf family legacy in Boone County and Belvidere began with father C.J. ‘Doc’ Wolf who passed in 1988, and included brothers Bill Wolf, who passed in 2018 and Jack Wolf.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
Names released of juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting
Andrew Muto, 33, and Nicole Vaccaro-Muto were arrested January 5, 2022 on charges of official...
Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested, charged with misconduct
Joseph L. Logan, 38, of Rockford, faces multiple charges stemming from a DUI investigation on...
Rockford man found sleeping at the wheel faces DUI, other charges
15-year-old Katelyn Kirby is white, 5-foot-3, and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes....
15-year-old girl missing from Mt. Morris, has ties to Sterling-Rock Falls
Leonard Smith, 47, plead guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is...
Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder almost 4 years after incident

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Auburn High School stiffens up school protocol after Jan. 4 shooting
January 9, 2022 marks the 9th annual River Blessing offered in Rockford.
9th annual blessing of the Rock River hosted by two local churches
Holiday traffic safety violations by the numbers