ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “How to Start a Food Truck Business”

The Illinois SBDC at Rockford Chamber (Rockford SBDC) is hosting a virtual classroom session, “How to Start a Food Truck Business” on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm via Zoom.

Guest Speaker: Karen Hobbs, KH Consulting

rockfordsbdc.org/biz resources

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.