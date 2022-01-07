Advertisement

Holiday traffic safety violations by the numbers

(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department released the list of citations issued during their holiday enforcement campaign December 17, 2021 through January 3, 2022.

The Rockford Police Department with support from the Illinois Department of Transportation issued

- 24 seat belt and two child safety seat citations

- 1 criminal arrest

- 7 suspended/revoked licenses

- 47 speeding citations

- 1 distracted driving citation

- 4 Driving Under the Influence citations

Illinois law enforcement agencies made a unanimous effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. During the campaign, officers focus on enforcement during late-night hours. Statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur during late-night hours.

