FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Life-threatening chill arriving Thursday night, to carry into Friday

We're six days into 2022, and Mother Nature has had no shortage of curveballs to throw our way in the weather department!

First, it was snow. Then, it was blowing and drifting snow. Now, it’s dangerously cold air that’s grabbing the meteorological headlines in the Stateline. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for the entire viewing area, taking hold late Thursday evening and lasting through the mid-morning hours of Friday.

Wind chills could drop as low as -25° Friday morning, making this brand of cold a dangerous one. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of clear skies and still somewhat gusty winds will combine to send temperatures to their coldest levels since February as well as potentially life-threatening wind chills. Temperatures have already gone below 0° across western sections of the area, with the rest of us likely to join in very short order. As of early Thursday evening, wind chills had already fallen to as cold as -23°!

Temperatures have already gone below 0° in spots as of early Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, wind chill values of -25° to perhaps nearly -30° are not out of the question. Of course, whenever we’re talking about wind chills that cold, frostbite and hypothermia both become legitimate threats. Frostbite could occur in as few as 25 minutes, especially as we head into the early stages of our Friday.

Come the midnight hour, wind chills will be closing in on -20° areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Frostbite could occur in as few as 25 minutes by 6:00 Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the past, school districts have been known to either delay or cancel school whenever wind chills get that cold. That’s IN NO WAY a guarantee of that happening Friday. It’s simply an acknowledgement that there’s at least some historical precedent, with the intent that it might not be the worst idea to potentially come up with a Plan B for child care SHOULD the need arise.

As mentioned earlier, hypothermia is also something that could very well be a concern if this chill is not taken seriously. Some of the symptoms to be on the lookout for are confusion, shivering, sleepiness, muscle stiffness, as well as difficulty speaking. Should you develop one or more of those symptoms, you’ll want to seek medical care immediately.

Confusion, shivering, sleepiness, muscle stiffness, and difficulty speaking are all signs of hypothermia. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best advice we can offer is to stay inside, if at all possible, through at least mid morning Friday. If you absolutely must go outside, be sure to strictly limit the amount of time you spend outdoors. Take breaks inside as often as possible. Lastly, be sure to take care of your pets. They, too, are susceptible to the cold, just like us humans.

If there’s a small silver lining to be found, it’s that we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine on Friday. Unfortunately that does not help our temperatures in any way, shape, or form.

Wall to wall sunshine's expected on Friday, but don't expect it to help our temperatures whatsoever. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A wind shift to the south Friday night will allow temperatures to bottom out early, and then temperatures should rise during the overnight hours. With sunshine expected to be present for at least the first half of Saturday, as well as those southerly winds, we can expect a significant warming trend to commence. Temperatures Saturday may very well reached the lower to perhaps even middle 30s!

A good deal of sun's on tap early Saturday. Southerly winds will help warm us back up into the 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But the “warmth” will only be temporary. Another weather disturbance will bring us more clouds later in the day Saturday, and perhaps a very light wintry mix of rain or snow showers late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening.

Clouds will return late Saturday, and there's the slightest chance of a rain or snow shower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, another temperature crash follows, as winds once again realign out of the northwest Sunday, sending temperatures crashing from morning highs in the 20s, to lows below 0° once again Sunday night. Sub-zero lows are likely once again Monday night, before a more significant warming trend gets underway Tuesday.

