FHN announces visitor restrictions for hospital and clinics

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, area healthcare facilities are taking extra precautionary measures.

Starting Monday, January 10, 2022, FHN Memorial Hospital and all other FHN locations will enact visitor restrictions with few exceptions:

  • One healthcare decision-maker or support person is permitted for those with disabilities who require a support person.
  • One primary support person is allowed to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department or a patient having surgery, including a gastroenterology procedure or GI surgery, or cardiac cath lab procedure.

Labor and Delivery Care: Father and one additional primary support person allowed. Patient siblings or anyone under 18 will not be allowed.

Pediatric: Two primary support persons per patient allowed. Patient siblings or anyone under 18 will not be allowed.

Limited visitors may be approved for end-of-life patients, comfort care, or extenuating circumstances. Only 2 visitors will be allowed at a time.

Clinic Appointments at FHN Family Healthcare Centers or Specialty Care Centers: One healthcare decision maker or support person is permitted for those with disabilities who require a support person.

Throughout all FHN locations, no visitors who are currently experiencing or recently experienced COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, are permitted.

All visitors at FHN locations must:

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing.
  • Wash hands when entering and leaving rooms.
  • Leave directly after visiting the patient room.

